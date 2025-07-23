Last Night’s Episode of WWE NXT Gets Highest Viewership Since February, Rating Up

Programming Insider reports that last night’s episode of WWE NXT had the show’s highest viewership since February, while the key demo rating was also up.

NXT had 747,000 viewers for the CW Network, up significantly from last week’s 586,000. The aforementioned February 25 episode had 799,000 viewers.

The show also had an 0.16 in 18-49, up from last week’s 0.12.

NXT came in at #6 on for the night in 18-49, behind America’s Got Talent and Destination X on NBC, as well as WNBA on ESPN, ABC’s High Potential and FOX’s The 1% Club. America’s Got Talent had the most viewers with 3.768 million.