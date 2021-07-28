wrestling / News
WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership Drop on SyFy Channel
– PWTorch is reporting that last night’s episode of WWE NXT drew an average overnight viewership of 520,000 viewers. Last night’s show was broadcast on the SyFy Channel due to the Tokyo Olympics airing on USA Network. It was also a taped show this week.
Overall, viewership was down from last week’s audience of 709,000 viewers, which hit a six-month high for the program. Besides the show being a taped broadcast, it was also up against the Tokyo Olympics, which drew a reported 14.263 million viewers on NBC (via SpoilerTV).
In the key P18-49 ratings demo, WWE NXT drew a 0.12 rating on SyFy. That’s down from the 0.20 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show.
WWE has already confirmed that next week’s edition of NXT TV will also be airing on SyFy due to the Summer Olympic Games coverage on USA.
NXT on SyFy drew 520,000 and a 0.12 in the 18-49 demo. #NXT
— Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) July 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says He Can’t Comment On Rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan To AEW
- Mojo Rawley Says WWE Planned PPV Matches For Him And Rob Gronkowski
- Nikki A.S.H. On Coming Up With Her New WWE Character, Using Inspiration From Female-Led Superhero Films
- Eric Bischoff On Biggest Frustration With Typical Work Day In WWE, One Area Vince McMahon Doesn’t Get Enough Credit For