WWE NXT Ratings, Viewership Fall In SyFy Airing

As expected, the rating and viewership for this week’s WWE NXT suffered a drop against the Olympics and airing on SyFy. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 400,000 overall viewers per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 46.2% and 35.4% from last week’s 0.13 demo rating and 619,000 viewers on USA Network.

The drop was not at all surprising considering the heavy competition and the move to SyFy, both of which were seen when the show dropped in the 40% range in ratings and 26.7% in viewers for the July 27th episode that also aired on SyFy against the Summer Olympics.

NXT is averaging a 0.125 demo rating and 589,000 viewers in 2022 to date, down from a 0.155 and 623,000 for the same time period in 2021.