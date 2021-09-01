WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership Increase Again This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network. The taped broadcast saw another increase in viewership this week, finishing with 717,000 viewers. Overall, viewership was up from last week’s post-NXT TakeOver 36 show, which finished with 685,000 viewers.

Ratings also increased this week in the P18-49 key demo. Last night’s episode drew a 0.17 rating, which is slightly up from the 0.16 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show.

Last night’s show featured Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ridge Holland in the main event. Also, NXT champion Samoa Joe said he’s ready for all challengers to the title.

Overall, WWE NXT finished No. 23 for the night on the Cable Top 150 rankings, moving up from last week’s ranking of No. 27. Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the ratings and viewership for Tuesday night with a 0.31 rating and 3.846 million viewers.