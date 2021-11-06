wrestling / News

WWE NXT Referee Gets Same Name As Former Divas Champion

November 6, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT referee Chloe Christmas has officially been given a new name and has changed it on her social media accounts. She will now go by Paige, the same name as the former WWE Divas Champion, who is still technically employed by the company. She changed her Twitter and told fans to follow her new Instagram account. Paige (the original) posted the Spider-Man pointing meme in response.

