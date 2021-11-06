wrestling / News
WWE NXT Referee Gets Same Name As Former Divas Champion
November 6, 2021 | Posted by
WWE NXT referee Chloe Christmas has officially been given a new name and has changed it on her social media accounts. She will now go by Paige, the same name as the former WWE Divas Champion, who is still technically employed by the company. She changed her Twitter and told fans to follow her new Instagram account. Paige (the original) posted the Spider-Man pointing meme in response.
https://twitter.com/RefPaigeWWE/status/1457008195453472782
.@RefPaigeWWE 😅 pic.twitter.com/TnKkQjnaUs
— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) November 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On How AEW Rampage Can Grow Its Audience, AEW’s Issue Appealing To Casual Fans
- Franky Monet Discusses Her Frustration With WWE Release, Thanks Triple H & Shawn Michaels
- Mick Foley Calls WWE Releases ‘Baffling’, Criticizes WWE Creative
- Jordynne Grace Lashes Out At WWE Over Releases, Encourages Fans To Go Elsewhere