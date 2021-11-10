wrestling / News
WWE NXT Referee Paige Gets Another Name Change
November 10, 2021 | Posted by
Over the weekend, it was reported that WWE NXT referee Chloe Christmas got the name Paige, which of course drew a reaction from former Divas Champion Paige, who is still employed by the company. At the time, Paige (the wrestler) posted the familiar Spider-man pointing gif.
Since then, Paige (the referee) has received another name change and will now go by Blair Baldwin.
Both her Twitter and Instagram handles went from @RefPaigeWWE to @BlairBaldwinWWE.
