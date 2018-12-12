WWE NXT Report 12.12.18

Tonight, Ricochet has an open challenge for the North American Title, while Mia Yim and Reina Gonzalez meet in a Fatal Four Way Qualifying match.

The Undisputed Era comes down to the ring to start the show. Adam Cole says they’re going to start the holiday season right when Bobby Fish beats up EC3. He says that EC3 can’t bring his career to the next level in NXT because the whole brand revolves around them. 2018 was the start of a decade of dominance for them. Cole predicts they’ll all have gold in 2019. It’s not a threat, it’s undisputed.

Bobby Fish w/ The Undisputed Era vs. EC3

Fish avoids EC3’s grasp and heads outside to stall. EC3 hip tosses him inside and fires away. To get out of trouble, Fish just latches onto EC3’s bandaged knee. EC3 simply powerbombs him. Clothesline sends Fish to the outside. Like a big man, EC3 goes to a nerve hold for a while. Fish gets momentum by chop blocking EC3 and pounding on him. Dragon screw helps Fish remain in control. EC3 kicks him away but misses a corner splash and takes an Exploder for two. EC3 begins fighting back and Fish takes a vicious looking rope bump where his neck snaps off the top rope. EC3 hits the Name Drop but gets his knee taken out again. EC3 uses a small package to win.

Winner: EC3 in 5:31 [**]

The Undisputed Era hit the ring to jump EC3. He gets saved by Heavy Machinery. They cleaned house and Kyle O’Reilly got left alone to take a 3 on 1 beating. A topless Otis hit the Worm into an elbow.

Earlier today, Dakota Kai and Io Shirai were interviewed. Dakota in a Kingslayer shirt. They’re asked about Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. They’re not going to take their interference anymore and challenge them to a tag match next week.

Two weeks ago, The Mighty jumped Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch after their match. They meet again next.

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. The Mighty

Burch and Lorcan mean business. The two teams trade blows right at the opening bell. It goes outside where Lorcan hits a tope onto The Mighty. Inside, Lorcan and Thorne trade uppercuts. Lorcan puts on a half crab until Nick Miller enters. He chops him to the outside but eats a Saito suplex from Thorne. Tag to Miller who hits a corner clothesline and spinebuster. They knock Burch off the apron but he’s still able to tag. Thez Press hits and a big right hand to Miller. Clothesline on Thorn and a pair of enziguri. Middle rope missile dropkick. They set up for the Doomsday Device but Thorne gets free and hits both men. Miller launches Thorne up for a superplex/powerbomb combo but the pin is broken. Powerslam by Miller and Thorne launches off him to somersault into Burch in the corner. Oney counters a double press slam with a double DDT. Oney slaps them up but they come back with their own. Oney ducks and they hit each other. Tag to Burch who headbutts Thorne. Elevated assisted DDT ends it.

Winners: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan in 5:05 [**1/2]

LAST WEEK ~ The Aleister Black/Johnny Gargano/Tommaso Ciampa confrontation is shown. The Steel Cage match between Aleister and Johnny happens next week!

Somewhere outside, Gargano cuts a handheld promo saying Black can’t absolve him of his sins because he did nothing wrong. It was for the greater good. Black keeps being in the wrong place at the wrong time, which is in his path. He’ll do whatever he needs to so this story can end the right way.

A Donovan Dijaokvic vignette airs.

Shayna Baszler and her buddies are interviewed. Shayna doesn’t care about the contender’s matches because she will break them either way. When Jessamyn and Marina are asked about the challenge from Io and Dakota, they laugh and Shayna accepts for them.

Lacey Evans qualified for the contender’s match at an NXT live event. We see clips of her beating Xia Li. She joins Bianca Belair.

Number One Contender’s Fatal Four Way Qualifying Match: Mia Yim vs. Renia Gonzalez

A lockup leads to a guillotine by Mia. She escapes a suplex and goes back to one. Reina throws her off but takes a dropkick. Reina blocks Sole Food, misses a clothesline, and back to the guillotine. Reina counters with a suplex onto the ropes. She slams her to the mat by her hair and stomps away. Mia ducks a shot but takes a clothesline to the back. Running boot from Reina gets two. Reina talks trash and applies a Canadian backbreaker rack. Mia finds a way to counter and fires off a bunch of chops. She throws in kicks before winning with Eat Defeat/Sole Food.

Winner: Mia Yim in 3:27 [*1/2]

An Aleister Black promo runs. He says the human race does stuff revolving around how they’re feeling. About facing Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage, he doesn’t feel anything. He just has to do it. Johnny is far beyond absolution and redemption, so all that’s left is annihilation.

Next week, Gargano vs. Black in a Steel Cage, plus Dakota Kai and Io Shirai vs. Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

Ricochet is out for the North American Championship open challenge. IT’S TYLER BREEZE!

NXT North American Championship: Ricochet [c] vs. Tyler Breeze

Breeze manages to evade Ricochet early and poses in the corner. Ricochet works a headlock that leads to another exchange of quick moves. Headscissors takeover and dropkick by the champion. Breeze takes a breather outside but heads in when Ricochet follows. Body scissors into a single leg crab by Breeze. Ricochet reaches the ropes and then explodes with a front flip clothesline. He fakes out a dive to the outside and hits a boot from the apron. His cross body off the apron is met with a superkick. Breeze stomps on Ricochet in the corner and when the referee stops him, he yells “DON’T TOUCH ME.” That sets up “Don’t you touch him” chants. Breeze sets Ricochet up top. Ricochet knocks him to the mat, gets down and hits a kick. Front flip dropkick by Ricochet. Breeze avoids a Tiger Feint Kick, Ricochet lands on his feet on a German, and hits the Tiger Feint Kick. Springboard uppercut and standing SSP get Ricochet a near fall. Up goes Ricochet but he misses a Phoenix Splash. Right hand by Breeze. They trade shots and kick each other at the same time. They catch each other’s kicks and collide on cross body attempts. From their knees, they trade strikes again. A fight over a suplex and Ricochet wins out but Breeze lands on his feet on a back suplex attempt. Breeze ducks under a quebrada, hits the Supermodel Kick, and a reverse rana for two. Ricochet says this place is his now. Kick to the ribs by Breeze. He fires off shots but eats a kick when he tries the Supermodel Kick. Jumping knee and enziguri by Breeze. Ricochet catches the Beauty Shot and turns it into a Cradle Shock to retain.

Winner: Ricochet in 9:46 [***1/4]

Ricochet and Breeze shake hands after the match.