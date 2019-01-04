WWE NXT Results 1.4.19: Ciampa and Gargano Reunite For Main Event, More

– WWE held an NXT house show in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage on Friday night. Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano teamed up in the main event. The results were, per PWInsider:

*Matt Riddle defeated Adam Cole in a really good opener.

*Kairi Sane & Xia Li defeated Lacey Evans & Aliyah. Kairi pinned Aliyah after an elbow drop.

*Keith Lee defeated Dominik Dijqkovic in an amazing back and forth war that got a standing ovation for both guys at the end.

*Brennan Williams defeated Kona Reeves. The match was nearly stopped at one point when Williams went head first into the post. His eye was visibly swollen.

*EC3 & War Raiders defeated The Undisputed Era when EC3 pinned Bobby Fish.

*Ricochet defeated Shane Thorne to retain the WWE NXT North American Championship.

*Bianca Belair defeated NXT UK Champion Rhea Ripley in a non-title match.

*Aleister Black & Velveteen Dream defeated WWE NXT Champion Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano when Black pinned Gargano.