WWE NXT Results 2.23.18: Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Team Up, More

– WWE held an NXT house show in St. Catharines, Ontario on Friday night. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae teamed up in the main event against Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega. Results are, per PWInsider:

Show about 2/3 full.

Sanity (Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe) pinned The Authors Of Pain). Big Young pop.

Macel Barthel pinned Fabian Aichner. The crowd knew neither wrestler.

Killian Dain pinned Roderick Strong. There was a big Dain pop.

Aleister Black pinned The Velveteen Dream in match of night. Both guys were way over.

Intermission.

Amber Moon pinned Aliyah in a Triple Threat with Nikki Cross.

Ricochet pinned Blake Murphy in great match, with lots of “This is wrestling” chants. Both shook hands and hugged after.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae double tapped out to Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega. Gargano got a huge pop. Almas dead silence.

Overall okay show but crowd wanted Cole, Fish and O’Reilly, as they were shown on most advertising for show.

Same group were in Mississauga yesterday.