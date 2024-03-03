– WWE NXT held another live event last night at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida. Ilja Dragunov defended the title in the main event against Tony D’Angelo. Below are some results, via Cagematch.net:

* Joe Gacy was victorious over Javier Bernal.

* Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont beat The No Quarter Catch Crew (Damon Kemp & Myles Borne).

* Thea Hail defeated Arianna Grace.

* Fallon Henley & Wren Sinclair beat Chase U (Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx).

* Tavion Heights beat Trey Bearhill.

* Axiom, Nathan Frazer & Ridge Holland defeated Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Riley Osborne).

* Lash Legend beat Karmen Petrovic.

* Channing Lorenzo beat Oro Mensah (w/Lash Legend).

* Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley beat Izzi Dame & Kiana James.

* WWE NXT Title Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo ended in a No Contest.

I want Whataburger guess I’ll go to Jacksonville tomorrow #nxtjacksonville — Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) March 1, 2024