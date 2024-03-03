wrestling / News
WWE NXT Results 3.02.24: Ilja Dragunov Defends Title Against Tony D’Angelo
– WWE NXT held another live event last night at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida. Ilja Dragunov defended the title in the main event against Tony D’Angelo. Below are some results, via Cagematch.net:
* Joe Gacy was victorious over Javier Bernal.
* Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont beat The No Quarter Catch Crew (Damon Kemp & Myles Borne).
* Thea Hail defeated Arianna Grace.
* Fallon Henley & Wren Sinclair beat Chase U (Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx).
* Tavion Heights beat Trey Bearhill.
* Axiom, Nathan Frazer & Ridge Holland defeated Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Riley Osborne).
* Lash Legend beat Karmen Petrovic.
* Channing Lorenzo beat Oro Mensah (w/Lash Legend).
* Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley beat Izzi Dame & Kiana James.
* WWE NXT Title Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo ended in a No Contest.
I want Whataburger guess I’ll go to Jacksonville tomorrow #nxtjacksonville
— Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) March 1, 2024
@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR and I at #NXTJacksonville. Thank you for the photo and a great show! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/fgsAJBDHtu
— Shaura, M.Ed., GCDF (@bhsqueen03) March 3, 2024
Winner at #NXTJacksonville! pic.twitter.com/yxhWCHT616
— Shaura, M.Ed., GCDF (@bhsqueen03) March 3, 2024
Meta-Four tonight at #NXTjacksonville 🍦 pic.twitter.com/mxQ3w2lVY0
— Oro Mensah (@OroMensah_wwe) March 3, 2024
Such a fun Q&A session for #NXTJacksonville
Thank you, Chase University. This was a teachable (and happy) moment 👨🎓 pic.twitter.com/ebJXpJ6ZY2
— David Santos (@SantosDrive4Sho) March 2, 2024
How did he kick out?! #NXTjacksonville #NXT pic.twitter.com/Y0ZDQeHDUG
— JoeFromJax.eth (@JoeFromJax) March 3, 2024
More Trending Stories
- QT Marshall Says He Liked Working With CM Punk in AEW, Addresses Rumors Punk Kept Him Off TV
- The Undertaker Recalls an Emotionally Charged Instance of Wrestlers’ Court
- Jeff Jarrett Talks Sting’s Role Behind The Scenes In TNA, Impact On Main Event Mafia
- The Undertaker Recalls Going Off On WWE Roster At Live Event in Australia