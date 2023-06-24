wrestling / News
WWE NXT Results 6.23.23: Gallus vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade in Headliner
– WWE NXT was back for a live event last night at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. Below are some results from Wrestling Bodyslam :
* Duke Hudson & Thea Hail beat Ava & Joe Gacy.
* Valentina Feroz (w/ Yulisa Leon) beat Tatiana.
* Blair Davenport & Tatum Paxley beat Brooklyn Barlow & Monika Klisara.
* Axiom was victorious over Charlie Dempsey.
* Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs (w/ Fallon Henley) beat Bryson Montana & Myles Borne.
* Bron Breakker beat Eddy Thorpe.
* Lyra Valkyria beat Kiana James.
* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend (w/ Oro Mensah) beat Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon.
* Dragon Lee beat Oro Mensah (w/ Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend).
* Edris Enofe & Malik Blade beat Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang).
An attack on @ValentiFerozWWE and @YulisaLeon_wwe by @JakaraWWE and @lashlegendwwe! #NXTFortPierce #NXTFtPierce pic.twitter.com/EPGmwpE7kY
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) June 23, 2023
After a failed distraction from @tiffstrattonwwe, @theahail_wwe wins for Chase U! @sixftfiiiiive #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/3nfAKxI8Wq
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) June 23, 2023
A baddie @kianajames_wwe #NXTFtPierce pic.twitter.com/avqw8HhD9E
— Sam (@YaBoiSam_) June 24, 2023