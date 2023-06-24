wrestling / News

WWE NXT Results 6.23.23: Gallus vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade in Headliner

June 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE NXT was back for a live event last night at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. Below are some results from Wrestling Bodyslam :

* Duke Hudson & Thea Hail beat Ava & Joe Gacy.
* Valentina Feroz (w/ Yulisa Leon) beat Tatiana.
* Blair Davenport & Tatum Paxley beat Brooklyn Barlow & Monika Klisara.
* Axiom was victorious over Charlie Dempsey.
* Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs (w/ Fallon Henley) beat Bryson Montana & Myles Borne.
* Bron Breakker beat Eddy Thorpe.
* Lyra Valkyria beat Kiana James.
* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend (w/ Oro Mensah) beat Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon.
* Dragon Lee beat Oro Mensah (w/ Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend).
* Edris Enofe & Malik Blade beat Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang).

