– WWE NXT was back for a live event last night at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. Below are some results from Wrestling Bodyslam :

* Duke Hudson & Thea Hail beat Ava & Joe Gacy.

* Valentina Feroz (w/ Yulisa Leon) beat Tatiana.

* Blair Davenport & Tatum Paxley beat Brooklyn Barlow & Monika Klisara.

* Axiom was victorious over Charlie Dempsey.

* Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs (w/ Fallon Henley) beat Bryson Montana & Myles Borne.

* Bron Breakker beat Eddy Thorpe.

* Lyra Valkyria beat Kiana James.

* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend (w/ Oro Mensah) beat Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon.

* Dragon Lee beat Oro Mensah (w/ Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend).

* Edris Enofe & Malik Blade beat Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang).