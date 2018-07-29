WWE NXT Results 7.28.18: Keith Lee in Singles Action, More

– WWE held an NXT live event in Fort Piece, Florida on Saturday night, with the War Raiders in the main event and more. The results are, per PWInsider:

The Street Profits beat The Mighty.

Marina Shafir beat Aliyah.

Drew Gulak beat Dan Matha.

Keith Lee beat Tian Bing.

Luke Menzies beat Mars Wang.

Amanpreet Singh beat Jeet Rama.

Babatunde Aiyegbusi beat Dominik Dijakovic.

War Raiders beat Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi.