wrestling / News
WWE NXT Results 9.7.19: Kushida Battles Roderick Strong, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live show on Saturday night in Gainesville, Florida, headlined by Kushida vs. Roderick Strong. The results were, per Fightful:
* Lacey Lane def. Chelsea Green
* 3.0 (Chase Parker & Matt Martel) def. Angel Garza & Raul Mendoza
* Cameron Grimes def. Daniel Vidot
* The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss) def. Denzel Dejournette & Keith Lee
* Matt Riddle def. Bobby Fish
* Rik Bugez def. Ridge Holland
* Damian Priest def. Boa
* Reina Gonzalez & Rhea Ripley def. Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir
* Kushida def. Roderick Strong
@roderickstrong, If you chop a ring-post in the forest and no one is around to hear it do you break your hand? #NXTGainesville pic.twitter.com/99HTDAdlfM
— Josh Kristol (@figure22leglock) September 8, 2019
📸 @RheaRipley_WWE @ReinaGWWE #RNR #TheNightmare #lamalatejena 👹😈🤘🏼 #NXTGainesville pic.twitter.com/9kCRHt5wf1
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) September 8, 2019
@KUSHIDA_0904 found out that @roderickstrong is also Undisputedly Innovative. #NXTGainesville #nxtcoconutloop pic.twitter.com/1zcqo2rZO8
— Josh Kristol (@figure22leglock) September 8, 2019
📸 @ArcherOfInfamy 🏹 #LiveForever #NXTGainesville pic.twitter.com/aM1Q3ZoQe0
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) September 8, 2019
What a knee by @SuperKingofBros! #NXTGainesville pic.twitter.com/J6RuYyOZI3
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) September 8, 2019
