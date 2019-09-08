WWE NXT Results 9.7.19: Kushida Battles Roderick Strong, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live show on Saturday night in Gainesville, Florida, headlined by Kushida vs. Roderick Strong. The results were, per Fightful:

* Lacey Lane def. Chelsea Green

* 3.0 (Chase Parker & Matt Martel) def. Angel Garza & Raul Mendoza

* Cameron Grimes def. Daniel Vidot

* The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss) def. Denzel Dejournette & Keith Lee

* Matt Riddle def. Bobby Fish

* Rik Bugez def. Ridge Holland

* Damian Priest def. Boa

* Reina Gonzalez & Rhea Ripley def. Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir

* Kushida def. Roderick Strong