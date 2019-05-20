WWE NXT Results From Asbury Park, NJ: Velveteen Dream Defends In Triple Threat

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Asbury Park, New Jersey last night, with the Velveteen Dream defending the NXT North American title in a triple threat match. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:

* The Street Profits defeated The Outliers

* Candice LeRae & Io Shirai defeated Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir

* Punishment Martinez defeated Keith Lee. Great match, the crowd was into it the entire time.

* The Undisputed Era defeated Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

* Kushida defeated Drew Gulak in a submission match

* NXT women’s title champion Shayna Bazler defeated Kacy Catanzaro

* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream defeated Matt Riddle and Adam Cole in a triple threat match. Cole had Riddle pinned after a last shot, but Dream planted Cole with an elbow. Dream then pinned Cole to win the match.