WWE NXT Results From Columbus, Ohio: Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa Team Up

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Columbus, Ohio last night, with Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa teaming up in the main event. Here are results, via PWInsider

* Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne def. Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne

* Tegan Nox, Mia Yim and Kayden Carter def. Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Santana Garrett

* Dexter Lumis def. Dio Maddin

* Damian Priest def. Cameron Grimes

* Austin Theory def. Bronson Reed

* Candice LaRae def. Aliyah

* Keith Lee & Tommaso Ciampa def. Adam Cole & Roderick Strong