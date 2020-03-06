wrestling / News
WWE NXT Results From Columbus, Ohio: Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa Team Up
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Columbus, Ohio last night, with Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa teaming up in the main event. Here are results, via PWInsider
* Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne def. Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne
* Tegan Nox, Mia Yim and Kayden Carter def. Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Santana Garrett
* Dexter Lumis def. Dio Maddin
* Damian Priest def. Cameron Grimes
* Austin Theory def. Bronson Reed
* Candice LaRae def. Aliyah
* Keith Lee & Tommaso Ciampa def. Adam Cole & Roderick Strong
