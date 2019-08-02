WWE NXT Results From St. Petersburg, FL: Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong Main Events

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in St. Petersburg, Florida last night, with Pete Dunne taking on Roderick Strong in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Dio Maddin & Isaiah Scott def. Shane Thorne & Elliott Sexton

– Rhea Ripley def. Lacey Lane

– Damian Priest def. Cal Bloom

– Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) def. The Outliers (Riddick Moss & Dorian Mak)

– Cameron Grimes def. Mansoor Al-Shehail

– WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Drew Gulak (c) drew Kushida

– Io Shirai def. Xia Li

– Pete Dunne def. Roderick Strong