WWE NXT Results From St. Petersburg, FL: Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong Main Events
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in St. Petersburg, Florida last night, with Pete Dunne taking on Roderick Strong in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Dio Maddin & Isaiah Scott def. Shane Thorne & Elliott Sexton
– Rhea Ripley def. Lacey Lane
– Damian Priest def. Cal Bloom
– Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) def. The Outliers (Riddick Moss & Dorian Mak)
– Cameron Grimes def. Mansoor Al-Shehail
– WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Drew Gulak (c) drew Kushida
– Io Shirai def. Xia Li
– Pete Dunne def. Roderick Strong
step up or step aside #NXTStpetersburg pic.twitter.com/OvrrMt5k9T
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) August 2, 2019
#nxtstpetersburg abuse of power! @RobertStoneWWE did nothing wrong! pic.twitter.com/LwU5g5gsgQ
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) August 2, 2019
#nxtstpetersburg tag team action from @MmmGorgeous and @WWEFandango #Breezango pic.twitter.com/RMfaVxMLgF
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) August 2, 2019
Got to see @RheaRipley_WWE at #NXTStpetersburg!!!! pic.twitter.com/Uf4AIKOuIs
— RJ (@evilxgsr) August 2, 2019
#nxtstpetersburg the #BruiserWeight in action pic.twitter.com/to1V2D6MpV
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) August 2, 2019
