WWE NXT Results 4.18.19: Kushida Teams With Keith Lee and Babatunde Aiyegbusi vs. Undisputed Era
– WWE held an NXT live event in Lakeland, Florida on Thursday night, with Kushida working a six-man tag main event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Albert Hardie Jr. defeated Samuel Shaw.
* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Kona Reeves.
* Taynara Conti defeated Rachel Evers.
* Eric Bugenhagen’s air guitar solo was interrupted by an attack by Jonah Rock, who was accompanied by Court Moore.
* Brennan Williams defeated Elliot Sexton.
* The Forgotten Sons defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.
* Shane Thorne defeated Denzel Dejournette.
* Io Shirai defeated Deonna Purrazzo.
* Kushida, Keith Lee and Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly.
Awesome night at #NXTLakeland! #WWE #WWENXT #WeAreNXT
📸: @AScism2K1/@FLWrestlingFan pic.twitter.com/uOCbB0dM8D
— Ref Chris Sharpe (@RefChrisSharpe) April 19, 2019
The future of WWE! #TimeSplitter #BacktotheFuture #NXTLakeland @KUSHIDA_0904 pic.twitter.com/3nyLHsCCu8
— Keri (WWEMom) (@NXTWWEMom) April 19, 2019
M7 – @shirai_io tapped out @DeonnaPurrazzo #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/YZWutZDaBu
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) April 19, 2019
NXT's favorite son! #NXTLakeland @SteveCutlerWWE #ForgottenSons pic.twitter.com/Xvm33XsMJk
— Anthony Scism (@AScism2K1) April 19, 2019
.@metalHAGEN came out and performed before @StokelyHathaway came out and @Jonah_Rock attacked the Air Metal Devil from behind. #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/NrZPkS6KIA
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) April 19, 2019
