WWE NXT Results 4.18.19: Kushida Teams With Keith Lee and Babatunde Aiyegbusi vs. Undisputed Era

– WWE held an NXT live event in Lakeland, Florida on Thursday night, with Kushida working a six-man tag main event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Albert Hardie Jr. defeated Samuel Shaw.

* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Kona Reeves.

* Taynara Conti defeated Rachel Evers.

* Eric Bugenhagen’s air guitar solo was interrupted by an attack by Jonah Rock, who was accompanied by Court Moore.

* Brennan Williams defeated Elliot Sexton.

* The Forgotten Sons defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

* Shane Thorne defeated Denzel Dejournette.

* Io Shirai defeated Deonna Purrazzo.

* Kushida, Keith Lee and Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly.