WWE NXT Live Results 5.4.19: Matt Riddle Faces Adam Cole, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night in Fort Pierce, Florida featuring a Matt Riddle vs. Adam Cole main event and more. Highlights are below per F4W Online:

Saturday night’s estimated attendance: 400 people.

* KUSHIDA defeated Humberto Carrillo.

* Jessie Elaban defeated MJ Jenkins.

* Jermaine Haley (w/ Court Moore) defeated Cezar Bononi.

* Roderick Strong defeated Albert Hardie Jr.

* Luke Menzies defeated Nick Comoroto.

* Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner defeated Team 3.0.

* Bianca Belair defeated Kacy Catanzaro.

* Matt Riddle defeated Adam Cole.