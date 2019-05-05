wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 5.4.19: Matt Riddle Faces Adam Cole, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night in Fort Pierce, Florida featuring a Matt Riddle vs. Adam Cole main event and more. Highlights are below per F4W Online:
Saturday night’s estimated attendance: 400 people.
* KUSHIDA defeated Humberto Carrillo.
* Jessie Elaban defeated MJ Jenkins.
* Jermaine Haley (w/ Court Moore) defeated Cezar Bononi.
* Roderick Strong defeated Albert Hardie Jr.
* Luke Menzies defeated Nick Comoroto.
* Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner defeated Team 3.0.
* Bianca Belair defeated Kacy Catanzaro.
* Matt Riddle defeated Adam Cole.
