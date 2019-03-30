WWE NXT Live Results 3.29.19: Velveteen Dream Defends NXT North American Title, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Gainesville, Florida on Friday night featuring Velveteen Dream, War Raiders and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Angelo Dawkins def. Rinku Singh.

* Deonna Purrazzo def. Xia Li.

* Steve Cutler def. Jeff Parker.

* Dominik Dijakovic def. Elliot Sexton.

* James Drake (w/ Zack Gibson) def. Danny Burch.

* Eric Bugenhagen def. Shane Throne via DQ.

* Kacy Catanzaro def. Rachel Evers.

* NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) def. Jordan Devlin.

* NXT Tag Team Championships: War Raiders (c) def. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson), The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler) and The Street Profits.

.@metalHAGEN just got Rocked and Rolled in #NXTGainesville. This is the price one pays for disrupting @ShaneThorneWWE’s match last week in #NXTSanford. Was Shane right or wrong? What is next for these two at #NXTLive?! pic.twitter.com/GQQK31ZoRb — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 30, 2019

Congratulations to the #NXTGainesville fan of the night 👏👏👏😜 https://t.co/zO61p7vEuY — Xia Li (@XiaWWE) March 30, 2019

I also got to see @KacyCatanzaro in person for the first time tonight. My heart is extra full guys. She won also 😜 #NXTGainesville pic.twitter.com/2walBurceV — Kristal 🤓 (@Kad1337) March 30, 2019