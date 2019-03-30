wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 3.29.19: Velveteen Dream Defends NXT North American Title, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Gainesville, Florida on Friday night featuring Velveteen Dream, War Raiders and more. The results were, per Fightful:
* Angelo Dawkins def. Rinku Singh.
* Deonna Purrazzo def. Xia Li.
* Steve Cutler def. Jeff Parker.
* Dominik Dijakovic def. Elliot Sexton.
* James Drake (w/ Zack Gibson) def. Danny Burch.
* Eric Bugenhagen def. Shane Throne via DQ.
* Kacy Catanzaro def. Rachel Evers.
* NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) def. Jordan Devlin.
* NXT Tag Team Championships: War Raiders (c) def. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson), The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler) and The Street Profits.
.@metalHAGEN just got Rocked and Rolled in #NXTGainesville. This is the price one pays for disrupting @ShaneThorneWWE’s match last week in #NXTSanford. Was Shane right or wrong? What is next for these two at #NXTLive?! pic.twitter.com/GQQK31ZoRb
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 30, 2019
Congratulations to the #NXTGainesville fan of the night 👏👏👏😜 https://t.co/zO61p7vEuY
— Xia Li (@XiaWWE) March 30, 2019
#NXTGainesville has its own pilot. Captain @DijakovicWWE and it’s time to fly! pic.twitter.com/1KM925OLw1
— Josh Kristol (@figure22leglock) March 30, 2019
I also got to see @KacyCatanzaro in person for the first time tonight. My heart is extra full guys. She won also 😜 #NXTGainesville pic.twitter.com/2walBurceV
— Kristal 🤓 (@Kad1337) March 30, 2019
Guys my heart is so full. I FINALLY got to see @DeonnaPurrazzo wrestle up close, AND she was victorious tonight at #NXTGainesville 🤗 I’m so happy and proud pic.twitter.com/IkkO5cB6MZ
— Kristal 🤓 (@Kad1337) March 29, 2019
@ShaneThorneWWE is the WORST! Got beat up by a 1 armed @metalHAGEN! 😂😂 #NxtGainesville #BUGEZCRUISE pic.twitter.com/lHwIwdH5dD
— Anthony Scism (@AScism2K1) March 30, 2019
#NXTGainesville @ZackGibson01 helped @JamesDrake_GYT win and oh boy did a brawl spill out pic.twitter.com/F9v7dMFLfv
— Richard Stokes (@italicpick) March 30, 2019
I love her entrance! @KacyCatanzaro #NXTGainesville pic.twitter.com/oEAUOp0MXT
— Ashley Charitxa (@ACharitxa) March 30, 2019
The Dream is alive @VelveteenWWE defeats @Jordan_Devlin1 #NXTGainesville pic.twitter.com/mA2szSsNzu
— Robert Luke (@robjenluke) March 30, 2019
Women’s wrestling are my favorite! @XiaWWE one of my favorite ones! #NXTGainesville pic.twitter.com/zS8gPHilPo
— Ashley Charitxa (@ACharitxa) March 29, 2019
@DeonnaPurrazzo Taps out @XiaWWE #TechnicalWrestlimg #NXTGainesville pic.twitter.com/5eQ9m1TwsK
— Robert Luke (@robjenluke) March 29, 2019
#NXTGainesville @DeonnaPurrazzo the virtuosa gracing us with her presence pic.twitter.com/41M6PLniDF
— Richard Stokes (@italicpick) March 29, 2019
