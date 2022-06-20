WWE News: NXT Returning to Live Episodes Next Week, Nikki Bella Nickelodeon Golf Special Airing This Weekend

– NXT is returning to live episodes next week after a couple of weeks of being taped. The show, which taped some episodes as it made its return to the road, will be live again next week and you can reserve tickets by joining the NXT Live Facebook group here.

The group has a set of rules and guidelines for requesting tickets that are available at the link.

– The Nickelodeon Slime Cup special, which will feature Nikki Bella among the competitors, will air this coming Saturday. The special was announced last month and will feature Bella as well as pro golfers Collin Morikawa, Lexi Thompson, Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas as well as NFL stars Saquon Barkley and Justin Herbert, Bella’s AGT: Extreme co-star Terry Crews, and more.