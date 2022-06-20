wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Returning to Live Episodes Next Week, Nikki Bella Nickelodeon Golf Special Airing This Weekend
June 20, 2022 | Posted by
– NXT is returning to live episodes next week after a couple of weeks of being taped. The show, which taped some episodes as it made its return to the road, will be live again next week and you can reserve tickets by joining the NXT Live Facebook group here.
The group has a set of rules and guidelines for requesting tickets that are available at the link.
– The Nickelodeon Slime Cup special, which will feature Nikki Bella among the competitors, will air this coming Saturday. The special was announced last month and will feature Bella as well as pro golfers Collin Morikawa, Lexi Thompson, Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas as well as NFL stars Saquon Barkley and Justin Herbert, Bella’s AGT: Extreme co-star Terry Crews, and more.
More Trending Stories
- Update on Whether or Not Bryan Danielson Has Been Cleared To Wrestle Yet
- Jim Ross On Cactus Jack vs. Sting At WCW Beach Blast 1992, How It Was Star-Making Performance For Mick Foley
- Update On Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo After Huge Bump At Impact Slammiversary
- Mandy Rose in a White Bikini, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week