WWE NXT Returning to The Road Next Month

NXT is making its return to the road, with touring events set to take place in Florida starting next month. WWE announced that the brand will resume touring starting in Tampa, Florida on June 10oth. Tickets for the first eight shows go on sale Friday at 10 AM ET here.

The schedule for the first events are:

* Friday, June 10 – UACDC Complex in Tampa, Fla.

* Saturday, July 11 – Largo Event Center in Largo, Fla.

* Friday, June 24 – Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Fla.

* Saturday, June 25 – Venice Community Center in Venice, Fla.

* Friday, July 8 – Citrus Springs Community Center in Dunnellon, Fla.

* Saturday, July 9 – Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Fla.

* Friday, July 22 – Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Fla.

* Saturday, July 23 – Cocoa Armory in Cocoa, Fla.

Additional NXT live event dates are forthcoming.