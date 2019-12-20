wrestling / News

WWE NXT Returning To TV In France

December 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
WWE NXT Logo

– NXT will begin airing in France on the channel “la chaine L’équipe.”

The show will air Saturdays after Raw and SmackDown at 9 p.m. local time. Christophe Agius and Florian Gazan will provide commentary.

NXT used to be on the “Action” channel in France, but it was cancelled in August 2014.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading