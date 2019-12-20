WWE NXT Returning To TV In France

– NXT will begin airing in France on the channel “la chaine L’équipe.”

The show will air Saturdays after Raw and SmackDown at 9 p.m. local time. Christophe Agius and Florian Gazan will provide commentary.

NXT used to be on the “Action” channel in France, but it was cancelled in August 2014.

Ne manquez pas samedi soir à partir de 21h le retour du catch avec en exclusivité sur @lachainelequipe un nouveau programme @WWEFrance

le NXT !#lequipeCATCH pic.twitter.com/EKH6XsZItD — la chaine L'Équipe (@lachainelequipe) December 19, 2019