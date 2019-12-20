wrestling / News
WWE NXT Returning To TV In France
– NXT will begin airing in France on the channel “la chaine L’équipe.”
The show will air Saturdays after Raw and SmackDown at 9 p.m. local time. Christophe Agius and Florian Gazan will provide commentary.
NXT used to be on the “Action” channel in France, but it was cancelled in August 2014.
Ne manquez pas samedi soir à partir de 21h le retour du catch avec en exclusivité sur @lachainelequipe un nouveau programme @WWEFrance
le NXT !#lequipeCATCH pic.twitter.com/EKH6XsZItD
— la chaine L'Équipe (@lachainelequipe) December 19, 2019
Rendez-vous samedi soir à partir de 21h pour une soirée catch avec en exclusivité sur @lachainelequipe le nouveau programme @WWEFrance le NXT !#lequipeCATCH pic.twitter.com/EXgCnRbI3C
— la chaine L'Équipe (@lachainelequipe) December 19, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Cinta de Oro’s Ex Reportedly Opposing Sin Cara’s Use of the Name
- PCO Weighs In on Marty Scurrl’s Likely ROH Departure, Wanting to Expand His Character
- Jim Ross Discusses Shane McMahon Leaving WWE In 2009, How Vince McMahon Felt Stephanie Was More Like Him Than Shane
- Chris Jericho Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon At His House, Russo On If McMahon Watched WCW & ECW