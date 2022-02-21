WWE NXT Reveals Full Bracket for Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Women’s Tournament

WWE has announced the official bracket for the second annual Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which will kick off on this week’s edition of NXT.

First round matchups will include:

* Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Lash Legend and Amari Miller

* Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

* Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo

* Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

Here’s the full release from WWE on the tournament: