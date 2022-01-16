WWE NXT Reveals Full Brackets for Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Men’s Tournament

– WWE NXT 2.0 has revealed the full brackets for the men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament. As previously reported, the full list of teams were announced for the men’s tournament yesterday, and now the opening brackets and matchups are available.

Here’s the opening round matchups for the upcoming tournament:

* MSK (Wes Lee & Nash Carter) vs. Jacket Time (Kushida & Ikemen Jiro)

* Malik Blade & Edris Enofé vs. Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza

* Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed)

* Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) vs. Andre Chase & Brady Booker

WWE NXT has not yet announced the teams or brackets for the women’s tournament. MSK won last year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.