Pantoja’s WWE NXT Review 8.31.21  

WWE NXT Review

August 31st, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida

Mandy Rose vs. Sarray

Right into the action this week. Rose was accompanied by Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne, who she recruited last week. Although I liked a lot of the offense Rose would bust out in the past, she seemed to dial it back here. She worked a more old school heel style with slowing things down and using underhanded tactics. Sarray hit some high flying stuff like a twisting splash before starting in with the strikes. That actually set up the finish. Sarray hit her running dropkick and Rose, obsessed with her looks, held her face in pain and was led to the back by Jayne and Dolan, getting counted out in 7:39. It was a weak opener and finish but one that makes sense for the characters. This would’ve worked better in the middle of the show. [**¼]

Tommaso Ciampa cut a promo next to Timothy Thatcher’s empty chair, promising to hurt Ridge Holland tonight.

Duke Hudson vs. Kyle O’Reilly

It’s a big opportunity for Hudson here. The immediate standout thing was that Hudson had the size advantage, which he used early and often. Kyle also came in with taped ribs from his TakeOver 36 match, giving Hudson another advantage. The big man held serve heading through the commercial break but upon returning, Kyle fought back with various kicks and slaps. Ultimately, Kyle hit the knee drop onto the leg and won via submission in 11:52. That was more competitive than I expected in a good way. Hudson got to show his skills and Kyle doesn’t look bad because he came in damaged. Not a tremendous match but good stuff and well booked. [***]

It’s time to hear from our new United Kingdom Champion, Ilja Dragunov, who is sporting a stitched up forehead from TakeOver. He’s also limping. He promised that he would be back in NXT and wondered who was willing to through the struggle to take this title from him. The Ring General has fallen and long live the Czar. Good to see him after his classic match though this didn’t accomplish all that much.

Kay Lee Ray was part of a sit down interview where she said she was with NXT full-time because the division needs a new top player. When names like Io Shirai and Raquel Gonzalez are mentioned, KLR said she doesn’t care. Zoey Stark is hiding behind Io, Dakota couldn’t get the job done, and Ember Moon is a Gory Bomb away from being finished. She is capable of whatever she wants because she dominated in the UK and will do the same in the USA. This was really good.

Carmelo Hayes was interviewed and is considering his options. Legado del Fantasma interrupted with Elektra Lopez, basically saying to stay away from the North American Title because it will be Santos Escobar’s.

Drake Maverick and Grayson Waller vs. Imperium

Waller is cocky and Drake has to calm him down, which is a different role for him. That wasn’t a recipe for success as they got mostly squashed, with Waller falling to the Imperial Bomb in 3:04. [NR]

Indi Hartwell attempted to get Johnny Gargano to give Dexter Lumis a chance in the back. Johnny kept getting annoyed at Dexter’s weirdness though.

Pete Dunne and his buddies said they were ready to hurt Ciampa.

Elsewhere, Dolan and Jayne jumped Sarray in her locker room.

Johnny Gargano vs. LA Knight

Indi and Dexter were with Johnny. Lumis offered the Austin Theory side of The Way high five but Johnny backed away. People had to have pointed out that Knight’s theme sounds like something from GTA: San Andreas. This was about as solid as you’d expect. Gargano is consistently very good at the least and while I don’t love Knight in the ring, he’s a veteran who can hold up his end. They worked through a commercial break, with Johnny working as something of a babyface. It’s honestly his best role. He started going after the break but would get cut off. That was how this went for the back half. We got a creative finish as well, with Johnny being knocked outside right into Dexter’s arms. Indi liked it but Johnny got annoyed and backed away. Dexter also nearly took a shot for him but Knight pulled up. Inside, Johnny was thinking about going for the high five with Dexter but it was a distraction that caused Knight to hit the BFT in 14:02. That was a good match with some fun character work. [***]

MSK spoke to William Regal and wanted Oney and Danny to get their title shot, even though Regal was going to strip them of it.

Mei Ying debuts next week!

Jessi Kamea vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Some non-title action here. Monet and Stone were with Jessi, who has modeled her look after Monet. You know how this went. Gonzalez dominated and won with the powerbomb in 2:42. A quick win to likely further Raquel/Franky as they had a staredown after the bell. [NR]

Ember Moon spoke about what Kay Lee Ray said earlier. She understands that KLR wants to make a name for herself using Ember, who will gladly face her next week.

It was time for a sitdown interview with NXT Champion Samoa Joe. He didn’t say all that much here other than that anyone who wants to take the title from him can try.

Ikemen Jiro vs. Roderick Strong

Tyler Rust was fired and now has been replaced in Diamond Mine by the Creed Brothers. This was part of Strong’s cruiserweight open challenges and Jiro accepted since he looks up to KUSHIDA. This was basically an extended squash. Jiro got in more offense and some cool moves than those who were squashed earlier but the outcome was never in doubt. Strong would hit loud chops and multiple backbreaker variations. That included hitting back to back End of Heartaches to win in 5:02. [**]

An interview was conducted backstage between Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro and Io Shirai and Zoey Stark. The challengers said they were best friends and a real team. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark can’t say the same thing. They bickered and Io said she doesn’t like any of them but she and Zoey will win since she’s on the team. They meet next week.

Ridge Holland vs. Tommaso Ciampa

I felt like this was similar to the Holland/Thatcher match last week. It’s a tough dude against a big dude, though Ciampa isn’t as technically sound as Thatcher. Ciampa took control and patted himself on the back, only for Holland to go after his knee heading into commercial break. Returning, Holland wore down Ciampa with a rest hold for a bit until the babyface comeback started. That included a jumping knee only for the Fairytale Ending to get countered into an Alabama Slam. Ciampa came close to winning with an Air Raid Crash but Holland slammed him into the guardrail. Still, Ciampa fought back and won with Willow’s Bell in 12:05. A solid match and that’s it. [**¾]

The heels beat on Ciampa after the bell until MSK made the save.