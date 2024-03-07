WWE NXT Rises In Viewers, Rating Even For Roadblock Episode

Sports Media Watch reports that Tuesday’s special Roadblock episode of WWE NXT brought in more viewers than last week. The show had 654,000 viewers, up from last week’s 616,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, NXT had an 0.16 rating, which is even with last week.

Roadblock had head-to-head competition from the NBA, as the Celtics vs. Cavaliers game on TNT had 1.048 million viewers and an 0.32. A later Suns vs. Nuggets game had 1.196 million viewers and an 0.32. NXT was also behind two college basketball games on ESPN, Kansas State vs. Kansas (801,000/0.23) and Alabama vs. Florida (747,000/0.17).