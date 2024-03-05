– WWE presents a special event for tonight’s edition of NXT TV with WWE NXT Roadblock. Tony D’Angelo and Carmelo Hayes face off for a shot at the NXT Championship. Also, The Kabuki Warriors are in NXT to defend their Women’s Tag Team Titles against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley.

Tonight’s show airs live tonight on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Carmelo Hayes

* WWE Women’s Tag Championship Match; Kabuki Warriors vs. Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson

* Asylum Match: Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

* Shawn Spears vs. TBA

WWE also released a preview video for tonight’s NXT Roadblock, which you can view below: