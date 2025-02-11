– WWE announced that NXT will be heading out on the road again for the upcoming NXT Roadblock special on Tuesday, March 11. The show will be held at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City and will also air live on The CW. Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday (Feb. 14) at 10:00 am EST. Here’s the full announcement:

February 11, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced Roadblock® will take place Tuesday, March 11 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The special episode of NXT® will air live on The CW starting at 8pm ET.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting Ticketmaster and using the code NXTLIVE starting Wednesday, February 12 at 10am ET/7am PT until Thursday, February 13 at 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.