WWE News: Rusev Reacts To Kiss, NXT Overrun, More
October 1, 2019
– Wednesday’s episode of NXT is list as airing until 10:15 p.m., meaning there will be a 15 minutes overrun of the program. Here’s what’s scheduled for the show:
* NXT Champion Adam Cole defends against Matt Riddle
* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler defends against Candice LeRae
* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish defend against The Street Profits
* Johnny Gargano takes on Shane Thorne
* The Velveteen Dream hosts “The Velveteen Dream Experience” segment
– Rusev sent out the following tweet after seeing his wife Lana make out with Bobby Lashley.
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) October 1, 2019
