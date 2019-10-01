wrestling / News

WWE News: Rusev Reacts To Kiss, NXT Overrun, More

October 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Wednesday’s episode of NXT is list as airing until 10:15 p.m., meaning there will be a 15 minutes overrun of the program. Here’s what’s scheduled for the show:

* NXT Champion Adam Cole defends against Matt Riddle
* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler defends against Candice LeRae
* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish defend against The Street Profits
* Johnny Gargano takes on Shane Thorne
* The Velveteen Dream hosts “The Velveteen Dream Experience” segment

– Rusev sent out the following tweet after seeing his wife Lana make out with Bobby Lashley.

– WWE Raw top 10

