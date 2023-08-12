wrestling / News

WWE NXT Sanford, Florida Results 8.11.23: Carmelo Hayes Beats Andre Chase in Headliner

August 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Carmelo Hayes 6-27-23 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT presented a live show last night in Sanford, Florida at the Sanford Civic Center. Below are some results from last night’s show, per David Roberson and Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Edris Enofe beat Luca Crusifino.
* Dani Palmer beat Izzy Dame.
* Bronco Nima and Lucien Price beat Big Boa and Dante Chen.
* Trick Williams beat Dijak via disqualification. After the match, Dijak attacked Williams. Eddy Thorpe made the save.
* Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez d Karmen Petrovic and Valentina Feroz.
* Gallus (Mark and Joe Coffey) w/ Wolfgang beat Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, and Eddy Thorpe.
* Thea Hail ( w/ Duke Hudson ) defeated Jacy Jayne via submission.
* Tyler Bate and Tavion Heights beat Damon Kemp and Myles Borne.
* Gigi Dolin beat Kiana James.
* WWE NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) beat Andre Chase to retain the title.

