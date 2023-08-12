– WWE NXT presented a live show last night in Sanford, Florida at the Sanford Civic Center. Below are some results from last night’s show, per David Roberson and Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Edris Enofe beat Luca Crusifino.

* Dani Palmer beat Izzy Dame.

* Bronco Nima and Lucien Price beat Big Boa and Dante Chen.

* Trick Williams beat Dijak via disqualification. After the match, Dijak attacked Williams. Eddy Thorpe made the save.

* Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez d Karmen Petrovic and Valentina Feroz.

* Gallus (Mark and Joe Coffey) w/ Wolfgang beat Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, and Eddy Thorpe.

* Thea Hail ( w/ Duke Hudson ) defeated Jacy Jayne via submission.

* Tyler Bate and Tavion Heights beat Damon Kemp and Myles Borne.

* Gigi Dolin beat Kiana James.

* WWE NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) beat Andre Chase to retain the title.

#NXTSanford When @Carmelo_WWE locks @AndreChaseWWE in a submission, @theahail_wwe tries to throw in the towel, as Andre did for her at the Great American Bash. In the commotion, @Carmelo_WWE emerges triumphant! pic.twitter.com/TokQicetkR — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) August 12, 2023

#NXTSanford @theahail_wwe manages to summon the ferocity she's shown in the past to trap @jacyjaynewwe in the kimura lock for the win! But then it's right back to being mopey. Don't leave @sixftfiiiiive hanging! pic.twitter.com/GoUQXO7J1r — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) August 12, 2023

#NXTSanford All @AndreChaseWWE can do now is earn another title opportunity. But the field is crowded, as @WesLee_WWE is happy to remind us. pic.twitter.com/tHwaAnodBD — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) August 12, 2023