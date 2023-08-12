wrestling / News
WWE NXT Sanford, Florida Results 8.11.23: Carmelo Hayes Beats Andre Chase in Headliner
– WWE NXT presented a live show last night in Sanford, Florida at the Sanford Civic Center. Below are some results from last night’s show, per David Roberson and Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Edris Enofe beat Luca Crusifino.
* Dani Palmer beat Izzy Dame.
* Bronco Nima and Lucien Price beat Big Boa and Dante Chen.
* Trick Williams beat Dijak via disqualification. After the match, Dijak attacked Williams. Eddy Thorpe made the save.
* Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez d Karmen Petrovic and Valentina Feroz.
* Gallus (Mark and Joe Coffey) w/ Wolfgang beat Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, and Eddy Thorpe.
* Thea Hail ( w/ Duke Hudson ) defeated Jacy Jayne via submission.
* Tyler Bate and Tavion Heights beat Damon Kemp and Myles Borne.
* Gigi Dolin beat Kiana James.
* WWE NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) beat Andre Chase to retain the title.
Defending the #WWENXT Championship tonight against @AndreChaseWWE at #NXTSanford.
On my A game, as usual! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/3EEQAGRdSs
— Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) August 11, 2023
#NXTSanford When @Carmelo_WWE locks @AndreChaseWWE in a submission, @theahail_wwe tries to throw in the towel, as Andre did for her at the Great American Bash. In the commotion, @Carmelo_WWE emerges triumphant! pic.twitter.com/TokQicetkR
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) August 12, 2023
#NXTSanford @theahail_wwe manages to summon the ferocity she's shown in the past to trap @jacyjaynewwe in the kimura lock for the win! But then it's right back to being mopey. Don't leave @sixftfiiiiive hanging! pic.twitter.com/GoUQXO7J1r
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) August 12, 2023
#NXTSanford All @AndreChaseWWE can do now is earn another title opportunity. But the field is crowded, as @WesLee_WWE is happy to remind us. pic.twitter.com/tHwaAnodBD
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) August 12, 2023
@karmen_wwe at #NXTSanford pic.twitter.com/YkVyGK0Qb7
— Ajstylesfan_2007 (@ajstylesfan2007) August 12, 2023
Gallus Boys VS Hank and Tank and Eddie #NXTSanford pic.twitter.com/rcZuu3UByO
— Ajstylesfan_2007 (@ajstylesfan2007) August 12, 2023
