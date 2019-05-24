WWE NXT Schedule For This Weekend

– Raw and SmackDown are off this weekend which means only NXT will be running live events.

NXT will be running tonight in Coral Graves, Florida at the Fieldhouse at Watso Center and tomorrow, Saturday, May 25 in Daytona Beach, Florida at The Midtown Cultural & Educational Center.

WWE’s schedule will resume on Monday with Raw in Kansas City at the Sprint Center. Smackdown & 205 Live taping this Tuesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center.