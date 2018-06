– Here is the weekend schedule of live events for NXT & WWE Raw, & WWE Smackdown…

RAW:

* Tonight in Alexandria, LA.

* Tomorrow in Baton Rouge, LA.

* Sunday in Lake Charles, LA

SMACKDOWN:

* Saturday in Waco, TX.

* Sunday in Arlington, TX.

* Monday in Laredo, TX.

NXT:

* Tonight in Sebring, FL.

* Saturday in Fort Pierce, FL.