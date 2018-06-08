wrestling / News
WWE & NXT Schedule of Weekend Live Events
– Here is the WWE weekend schedule of live events for the Raw, Smackdown, and NXT brands…
Raw:
* Tonight in Jackson, MS.
* Saturday in Monroe, LA.
* Sunday Bossier City, LA
Smackdown:
* Saturday in Huntsville, AL.
* Sunday in Tupelo, MS.
* Monday in Jonesboro, AR.
NXT:
* Friday at Download Festival.
* Saturday at Download Festival.
* Sunday in Derby, England.
* Monday in Paris France.
* Tuesday in Antwerp, Belgium.