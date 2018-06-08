WWE & NXT Schedule of Weekend Live Events

– Here is the WWE weekend schedule of live events for the Raw, Smackdown, and NXT brands…

Raw:

* Tonight in Jackson, MS.

* Saturday in Monroe, LA.

* Sunday Bossier City, LA

Smackdown:

* Saturday in Huntsville, AL.

* Sunday in Tupelo, MS.

* Monday in Jonesboro, AR.

NXT:

* Friday at Download Festival.

* Saturday at Download Festival.

* Sunday in Derby, England.

* Monday in Paris France.

* Tuesday in Antwerp, Belgium.