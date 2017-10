– Here is the WWE & NXT schedule of live events…

NXT:

* Tonight in Jacksonville, FL

* Friday in Orlando, FL

* Saturday in West Palm Beach, FL

WWE RAW:

* Friday in Saskatoon, SK

* Saturday in Regina, SK

* Sunday in Yakima, WA

WWE Smackdown:

* Monday in Abbotsford, BC

* Tuesday in Seattle, WA

* October 19 in Buenos Aires, Argentina

* October 20 in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Credit: PWinsider.com