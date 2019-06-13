wrestling / News
WWE News: Behind The Scenes Of NXT, NXT Tapings Tonight, Singh Brothers Win Award
– WWE NXT will hold another set of television tapings tonight from Full Sail. 411 will have full results from the tapings.
– Go behind the scenes of an NXT television taping.
– The Singh Brothers are better than The Rock.
.@therock and I had a friendly bet years ago: who would be the first @WWE Superstar to win a best actor award. Beat you buddy!
In all seriousness, thanks to everyone for the love and support for my recent Boscor award win for Best Actor in #Bollywood! 🎬🎥⭐️ pic.twitter.com/AWZUjt2WFF
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) June 13, 2019
– Kofi Kingston delivers a Father’s Day message.
What is my favorite moment with my kids? I love EVERY moment I spend with my children! This #FathersDay, remember to make a moment. Visit https://t.co/vX7aR9maZw to learn more. #DanceLikeADad pic.twitter.com/4PdB6wETGx
— KOFI (@TrueKofi) June 13, 2019
