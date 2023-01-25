wrestling / News
WWE NXT Slightly Rises in Viewership, Drops in Key Demo Ratings This Week
January 25, 2023 | Posted by
– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Last night’s show saw a slight rise in viewership, but a drop in the key demo ratings.
WWE NXT averaged 607,000 viewers this week. The viewership slightly rose from last week’s show, which drew 600,000 viewers.
In the P18-49 key demo, NXT averaged a 0.12 rating for last night. The rating decreased from last week, which saw the show draw a 0.14 rating.
NXT ranked No. 28 for the night in the Cable Top 150 rankings, falling slightly from last week’s No. 26 slot. The NBA Clippers vs. Lakers game on TNT topped the ratings for Wednesday with a 0.48. FNC’s The Five topped Wednesday viewership with 3.323 million viewers.
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Reportedly Big Supporter of Bray Wyatt, Told Vince McMahon to ‘Take Care Of’ Wyatt After WM 31
- Booker T Shares His WWE Royal Rumble Predictions on The Rock, Sami Zayn
- Nick Khan Explains Why Vince McMahon Wants to Sell WWE Now, What Options Are On the Table
- Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan