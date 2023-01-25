– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Last night’s show saw a slight rise in viewership, but a drop in the key demo ratings.

WWE NXT averaged 607,000 viewers this week. The viewership slightly rose from last week’s show, which drew 600,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key demo, NXT averaged a 0.12 rating for last night. The rating decreased from last week, which saw the show draw a 0.14 rating.

NXT ranked No. 28 for the night in the Cable Top 150 rankings, falling slightly from last week’s No. 26 slot. The NBA Clippers vs. Lakers game on TNT topped the ratings for Wednesday with a 0.48. FNC’s The Five topped Wednesday viewership with 3.323 million viewers.