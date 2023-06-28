wrestling / News
WWE NXT Taping Results For July 4 (SPOILERS)
WWE taped next week’s episode of WWE NXT last night at the Performance Center. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:
* Blair Davenport def. Roxanne Perez
* Mustafa Ali def. Tyler Bate
* Kelani Jordan def. Tatum Paxley. Cora Jade cut a promo on Jordan and Dana Brooke, who was with Jordan.
* Lyra Valkyria def. Jacy Jayne. Jayne attacked after the match and ripped apart Lyra’s wings.
* Javier Bernal cut a promo on Von Wagner. Von Wagner beat him up and even though Robert Stone tried to stop him, Wagner powerbombed Bernal through the announce table.
* The Dyad def. The Creed Brothers in a Loser Leaves NXT match. A masked man hit Julius with a headbutt, leading to the Dyad winning.
* Bron Breakker cut a promo before Ilja Dragunov interrupted. The two then had a pull-apart brawl.
* Eddy Thorpe def. Damon Kemp. Gable Steveson laid out several wresters with suplexes after the match.
