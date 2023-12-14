WWE NXT Spoilers For Next Two Weeks

WWE taped two weeks worth of NXT last night at the Performance Center for episodes that air on December 19 and 26. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:

December 19:

* Fallon Henley def. Tiffany Stratton. Stratton attacked Henley after the match and poured garbage on her.

* Ilja Dragunov cut a promo, before Ridge Holland interrupted to set up a match.

* Trick Williams and Dragunov had an altercation backstage, where Dragunov said he picks his matches because he’s NXT champion.

* Men’s Breakout Tournament: Lexis King def. Dion Lennox. Trey Bearhill tried to attack King, but he got away.

* Izzi Dame & Kiana James def. Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail

* Roxanne Perez spoke about the previous match and was interrupted by Arianna Grace, who Perez slapped.

* NXT North American Championship: Dragon Lee def. Charlie Dempsey and Joe Coffey. No Quarter Catch Club attacked Lee, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.

* Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes spoke backstage.

* Cora Jade took her locker back, which had been used by Karmen Petrovic.

* Men’s Breakout Tournament: Tavion Heights def. Luca Crusifino

* Nikkita Lyons def. Tatum Paxley

* Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) def. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

* Ridge Holland vs. Ilja Dragunov went to a no contest. Dragunov was taken out on stretcher.

December 26:

* Lucien Price & Bronco Nima def. Duke Hudson & Andre Chase

* Heritage Cup: Noam Dar def. Josh Briggs

* Cora Jade def. Karmen Petrovic

* Bron Breakker def. Nathan Frazer

* Joe Gacy def. Joe Coffey

* Men’s Breakout Tournament: Riley Osborne def. Lexis King

* Men’s Breakout Tournament: Oba Femi def. Tavion Heights

* NXT Underground: Eddy Thorpe def. Dijak