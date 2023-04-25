wrestling / News
WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Preview: Hayes vs. Waller, Women’s Title Triple Threat Match
– WWE presents the NXT Spring Breakin’ special later tonight. Tonight’s show will air live on the USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show features Carmelo Hayes defending his NXT Title against Grayson Waller.
Also set for tonight, Indi Hartwell defends her Women’s Championship against Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez in a Triple Threat Match. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight:
* NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Grayson Waller
* NXT Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Indi Hartwell (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez
* Trunk Match: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Pretty Deadly
* Fallon Henley & Josh Briggs vs. Kiana James & Brooks Jensen
* Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria
* Bron Breakker vs. Andre Chase
* Obi Femi vs. TBA
WWE released the following preview video for tonight’s NXT Spring Breakin’ show, showcasing the two title bouts:
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Speculation Regarding Triple H Announcement on Raw
- Jesse Ventura Cites The Circumstances That Halted His Pursuit Of WWF World Heavyweight Title
- Dax Harwood On Why He Didn’t Discuss WWE-Saudi Arabia Plane Incident On His Podcast
- Note On Where Rumored AEW Saturday Show Is Expected To Air