– WWE presents the NXT Spring Breakin’ special later tonight. Tonight’s show will air live on the USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show features Carmelo Hayes defending his NXT Title against Grayson Waller.

Also set for tonight, Indi Hartwell defends her Women’s Championship against Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez in a Triple Threat Match. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight:

* NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Grayson Waller

* NXT Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Indi Hartwell (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez

* Trunk Match: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Pretty Deadly

* Fallon Henley & Josh Briggs vs. Kiana James & Brooks Jensen

* Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria

* Bron Breakker vs. Andre Chase

* Obi Femi vs. TBA

WWE released the following preview video for tonight’s NXT Spring Breakin’ show, showcasing the two title bouts: