WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Preview: Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy for NXT Championship

May 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Spring Breakin' Joe Gacy vs. Bron Breakker Image Credit: WWE NXT

– WWE presents the NXT Spring Breakin’ special tonight on USA Network. The show will be broadcast live at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy
NXT North American Championship Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Natalya & Lash Legend vs. Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons
* Nathan Frazer vs. Grayson Waller
* Creed Brothers vs. Viking Raiders
Sit-Down Meeting: Tony D’Angelo & Santos Escobar

