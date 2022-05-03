WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Preview: Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy for NXT Championship

– WWE presents the NXT Spring Breakin’ special tonight on USA Network. The show will be broadcast live at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy

* NXT North American Championship Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Natalya & Lash Legend vs. Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons

* Nathan Frazer vs. Grayson Waller

* Creed Brothers vs. Viking Raiders

* Sit-Down Meeting: Tony D’Angelo & Santos Escobar