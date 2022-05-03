wrestling / News
WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Preview: Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy for NXT Championship
– WWE presents the NXT Spring Breakin’ special tonight on USA Network. The show will be broadcast live at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:
* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy
* NXT North American Championship Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Natalya & Lash Legend vs. Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons
* Nathan Frazer vs. Grayson Waller
* Creed Brothers vs. Viking Raiders
* Sit-Down Meeting: Tony D’Angelo & Santos Escobar