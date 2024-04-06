wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Stand & Deliver Sets Attendance Record, Hype Video For Je’Von Evans
– NXT Stand & Deliver set an attendance record for the brand, as revealed by WWE. The company announced on Saturday’s show that the attendance was 16,545, the highest-ever for the brand.
– WWE showed a hype video for Je’Von Evans during the PPV. Evans, the former Jay Malachi, is set to make his NXT TV debut on Tuesday’s episode.
