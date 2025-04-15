wrestling / News
WWE News: Call Time For NXT Stand & Deliver, Note on Smackdown Women’s Tag Match, More
Fightful Select has some news and notes for WWE WrestleMania week:
* NXT talent is scheduled for a 5:00 AM local time call for NXT Stand & Deliver.
* WWE is set to announce several additional brand partnerships, building on the already revealed Mattel renewal, Topps/WWE patch initiative, and the Fanatics/Wheatley Cody Rhodes podcast agreement.
* Significant portions of the Women’s Tag Team Turmoil match on Smackdown were edited out while the event was in progress.
* A number of NXT performers are not required to arrive in Las Vegas until Friday.
* Sources who attended the WrestleMania Roast suggest it may be released for viewing at a later date, citing the live broadcast as a potential risk.
* Las Vegas features extensive WrestleMania advertising and branding, including a WWE Title on the Caesar statue at Caesars Palace, a “Welcome to WrestleMania Weekend” message and title display under the MGM Grand lion, numerous signs at the Las Vegas Airport, and a title belt adorning a statue outside the Omni hotel.
* The “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign at the airport occasionally plays John Cena’s theme music.
* WWE also created custom Las Vegas-themed side plates for title belts used in WrestleMania promotional materials.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Charlotte Flair-Tiffany Stratton Segment Unraveled
- Matt Hardy Thinks Death Riders Storyline Has Run Its Course
- Jim Ross Likes The Notion Of Aleister Black Replacing Kevin Owens As Randy Orton’s Opponent
- Scott Steiner Says He Once Turned Down a Pitch To Wrestle Rick Steiner in a Royal Rumble Match