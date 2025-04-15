WWE News: Call Time For NXT Stand & Deliver, Note on Smackdown Women’s Tag Match, More

Fightful Select has some news and notes for WWE WrestleMania week:

* NXT talent is scheduled for a 5:00 AM local time call for NXT Stand & Deliver.

* WWE is set to announce several additional brand partnerships, building on the already revealed Mattel renewal, Topps/WWE patch initiative, and the Fanatics/Wheatley Cody Rhodes podcast agreement.

* Significant portions of the Women’s Tag Team Turmoil match on Smackdown were edited out while the event was in progress.

* A number of NXT performers are not required to arrive in Las Vegas until Friday.

* Sources who attended the WrestleMania Roast suggest it may be released for viewing at a later date, citing the live broadcast as a potential risk.

* Las Vegas features extensive WrestleMania advertising and branding, including a WWE Title on the Caesar statue at Caesars Palace, a “Welcome to WrestleMania Weekend” message and title display under the MGM Grand lion, numerous signs at the Las Vegas Airport, and a title belt adorning a statue outside the Omni hotel.

* The “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign at the airport occasionally plays John Cena’s theme music.

* WWE also created custom Las Vegas-themed side plates for title belts used in WrestleMania promotional materials.