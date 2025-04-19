– WWE has a two big shows lined up today with WWE NXT Stand & Deliver followed WrestleMania 41: Night 1. WWE NXT Stand & Deliver goes down first with a start time of 1:00 pm EST on Peacock.

A new NXT Women’s North American Champ will be crowned today with a Ladder Match to determine a new champion. Today’s NXT Stand & Deliver show is being held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans

* WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Guilia vs. Jaida Parker vs. Jordynne Grace

* WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match: ZARIA vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Izzi Dame vs. Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail

* WWE NXT North American Championship: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page

* WWE NXT Tag Team Championship: Fraxiom (c) vs. Hank & Tank

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Elimination Match: Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade vs. Meta-Four vs. Fatal Influence vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

* The D’Angelo Family vs. DarkState