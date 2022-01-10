wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Stars At Tonight’s Raw Taping, Guests For This Week’s The Bump

January 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Two NXT stars are reportedly backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw taping. PWInsider reports that Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne are at the taping in Philadelphia.

The two were at Friday’s Smackdown taping and worked a dark match before the show.

– The Twitter account for The Bump has announced that Bobby Lashley, Adam Pearce and Liv Morgan will all be on this week’s show, which airs Wednesday morning on WWE’s digital platforms:

