WWE News: NXT Stars At Tonight’s Raw Taping, Guests For This Week’s The Bump

– Two NXT stars are reportedly backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw taping. PWInsider reports that Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne are at the taping in Philadelphia.

The two were at Friday’s Smackdown taping and worked a dark match before the show.

– The Twitter account for The Bump has announced that Bobby Lashley, Adam Pearce and Liv Morgan will all be on this week’s show, which airs Wednesday morning on WWE’s digital platforms:

Questions for @YaOnlyLivvOnce? Use the hashtag #WWETheBump and we'll ask Liv the best ones this Wednesday on @WWETheBump! — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 10, 2022

Questions for @ScrapDaddyAP? Use the hashtag #WWETheBump and we'll ask Mr. Pearce the best ones this Wednesday on @WWETheBump! — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 10, 2022