wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Stars At Tonight’s Raw Taping, Guests For This Week’s The Bump
– Two NXT stars are reportedly backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw taping. PWInsider reports that Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne are at the taping in Philadelphia.
The two were at Friday’s Smackdown taping and worked a dark match before the show.
– The Twitter account for The Bump has announced that Bobby Lashley, Adam Pearce and Liv Morgan will all be on this week’s show, which airs Wednesday morning on WWE’s digital platforms:
Questions for @YaOnlyLivvOnce?
Use the hashtag #WWETheBump and we'll ask Liv the best ones this Wednesday on @WWETheBump!
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 10, 2022
Questions for @ScrapDaddyAP?
Use the hashtag #WWETheBump and we'll ask Mr. Pearce the best ones this Wednesday on @WWETheBump!
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 10, 2022
Questions for @fightbobby?
Use the hashtag #WWETheBump and we'll ask The All Mighty the best ones this Wednesday on @WWETheBump!
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Wrestler Suffers Injury Scare During Impact Wrestling Tapings, Said To Be Okay (SPOILERS)
- Bron Breakker On Working With Tommaso Ciampa In WWE NXT, How He Approaches Pressure Of Being Rick Steiner’s Son
- Impact News: Note on ROH Invaders’ Contract Statuses, Reaction to Mickie James’ Royal Rumble Announcement
- Paige Reacts To Trending On Twitter After Royal Rumble Announcement, Comments On Release Of Brian James