WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw

WWE presents a new episode of Raw tonight from Green Bay, WI at Resch Center.

PWInsider.com reports WWE NXT stars Jacy Jane and Brinley Reece are backstage at the show. It’s likely they’re at Raw to work the Main Event TV tapings, although that is not confirmed.

WWE uses NXT stars on Main Event occasionally. Here is the updated card for the show:

*CM Punk returns

*Xavier Woods, Otis & Tozawa vs. Karrion Kross, Akam & Rezar

*Lyra Valkyria vs. Sonya Deville