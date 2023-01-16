wrestling / News

WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw

January 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

A new report lists two NXT stars as backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Cincinnati. PWInsider reports that Zoey Stark and Charlie Dempsey are both at the show and are likely to work matches for WWE Main Event before the show.

We’ll have the WWE Main Event taping results when they’re available later.

