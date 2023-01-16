wrestling / News
WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
January 16, 2023 | Posted by
A new report lists two NXT stars as backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Cincinnati. PWInsider reports that Zoey Stark and Charlie Dempsey are both at the show and are likely to work matches for WWE Main Event before the show.
We’ll have the WWE Main Event taping results when they’re available later.
