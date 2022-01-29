wrestling / News
WWE NXT Stars Work Dark Matches Before Smackdown
January 28, 2022 | Posted by
Four NXT stars worked dark matches before the live crowd before tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place before the taping in Kansas City:
* Io Shirai defeated Dakota Kai
* Tommaso Ciampa defeated Roderick Strong
More Trending Stories
- More Talents Arrive In St. Louis For Royal Rumble, Including Former Champions (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On WWE Calling Jeff Hardy About A Return, Hardy’s Difficulty Getting His Drug Test Results From The Company
- More Spoilers For Entrants In Women’s Royal Rumble
- Backstage Rumor on Return of WWE Hall of Famer at Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)