wrestling / News

WWE NXT Stars Work Dark Matches Before Smackdown

January 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

Four NXT stars worked dark matches before the live crowd before tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place before the taping in Kansas City:

* Io Shirai defeated Dakota Kai

* Tommaso Ciampa defeated Roderick Strong

