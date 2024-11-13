wrestling / News
WWE NXT Stars Set To Appear On Trivial Pursuit Game Show
November 12, 2024 | Posted by
Four NXT stars are set to appear on an episode of Trivial Pursuit. It was announced in a commercial on tonight’s episode of NXT that Trick Williams, Lola Vice, Wes Lee, And Roxanne Perez will appear on an episode of the CW game show, which is hosted by LaVar Burton.
The episode will air on November 14th.
NXT's Trick Williams, Lola Vice, Wes Lee, and Roxanne Perez will be on the CW's "Trivial Pursuit" on Thursday at 9/8c.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/pnhFK1IXJL
— iitsTemper (@iitsTemper) November 13, 2024
