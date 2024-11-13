wrestling / News

WWE NXT Stars Set To Appear On Trivial Pursuit Game Show

November 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Trivial Pursuit Image Credit: The CW

Four NXT stars are set to appear on an episode of Trivial Pursuit. It was announced in a commercial on tonight’s episode of NXT that Trick Williams, Lola Vice, Wes Lee, And Roxanne Perez will appear on an episode of the CW game show, which is hosted by LaVar Burton.

The episode will air on November 14th.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Trivial Pursuit, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading