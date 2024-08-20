wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Stars To Appear At YMCA In Florida This Weekend, Jey Uso Designs Custom Sneakers

August 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Lola Vice 7-2-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Several NXT stars are set to appear at the Roper YMCA of Central Florida this weekend. As you can see below, the trio of Lola Vice, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price will appear at the location on Saturday for a Q&A. You can pre-register here.

– WWE posted a video of Jey Uso designing custom sneakers at Yankee Kicks in Manhattan, New York in their Small Business Superstars series:

