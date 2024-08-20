WWE News: NXT Stars To Appear At YMCA In Florida This Weekend, Jey Uso Designs Custom Sneakers

– Several NXT stars are set to appear at the Roper YMCA of Central Florida this weekend. As you can see below, the trio of Lola Vice, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price will appear at the location on Saturday for a Q&A. You can pre-register here.

Meet #WWENXT superstars @lolavicewwe, @BRONCO_WWE and @Lucien_wwe on August 24 at the Roper YMCA of Central Florida and hear their inspiring stories through a fun Q&A. Open to the community. Pre-register for the event: https://t.co/CF8B7mZFTR #WWE pic.twitter.com/VAuP2Qn3sv — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) August 17, 2024

– WWE posted a video of Jey Uso designing custom sneakers at Yankee Kicks in Manhattan, New York in their Small Business Superstars series: