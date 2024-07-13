wrestling / News
WWE NXT Superstars Announced for Pro Wrestling NOAH’s N1 Victory Tournament
– During today’s Pro Wrestling NOAH DESTINATIOn 2024 event, NOAH announced that two WWE NXT Superstars will be taking part in the annual N-1 Victory tournament. Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights were announced for the round-robin tournament earlier today. You can see the video announcement below.
The N1 Victory Tournament begins on Sunday, August 4 at the Yokohama Budokan. It will conclude on Sunday, September 1 at the Edion Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan. WWE NXT Superstar Briggs will be part of the tournament’s A Block, while NXT Superstar Heights will compete in B Block. Here are the announced A and B Blocks for the tournament.
A Block
Kaito Kiyomiya
Go Shiozaki
Masa Kitamiya
Rohei Oiwa
Jack Morris
Dragon Bane
Luis Mante
Josh Briggs
B Block
Kenoh
Manabu Soya
Ulka Sasaki
YOICHI
El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr.
Alpha Wolf
Titus Alexander
Tavion Heights
／
🏆世界が沸騰する夏🏆
【N-1 VICTORY 2024】出場選手発表🔥🔥🔥
＼
「ABEMA presents N-1 VICTORY 2024」
8月4日(日)横浜武道館 ～ 9月1日(日)エディオンアリーナ大阪第1競技場
全16選手がエントリー！
そして『 WWE NXT 』から、2選手の参戦決定‼‼‼#noah_ghc #NXT #n12024 pic.twitter.com/A11coQAidS
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) July 13, 2024