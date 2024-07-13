wrestling / News

WWE NXT Superstars Announced for Pro Wrestling NOAH’s N1 Victory Tournament

July 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Pro Wrestling NOAH N1 Victory Tournament 2024 Image Credit: Pro Wrestling NOAH

– During today’s Pro Wrestling NOAH DESTINATIOn 2024 event, NOAH announced that two WWE NXT Superstars will be taking part in the annual N-1 Victory tournament. Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights were announced for the round-robin tournament earlier today. You can see the video announcement below.

The N1 Victory Tournament begins on Sunday, August 4 at the Yokohama Budokan. It will conclude on Sunday, September 1 at the Edion Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan. WWE NXT Superstar Briggs will be part of the tournament’s A Block, while NXT Superstar Heights will compete in B Block. Here are the announced A and B Blocks for the tournament.

A Block

Kaito Kiyomiya
Go Shiozaki
Masa Kitamiya
Rohei Oiwa
Jack Morris
Dragon Bane
Luis Mante
Josh Briggs

B Block

Kenoh
Manabu Soya
Ulka Sasaki
YOICHI
El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr.
Alpha Wolf
Titus Alexander
Tavion Heights

