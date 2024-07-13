– During today’s Pro Wrestling NOAH DESTINATIOn 2024 event, NOAH announced that two WWE NXT Superstars will be taking part in the annual N-1 Victory tournament. Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights were announced for the round-robin tournament earlier today. You can see the video announcement below.

The N1 Victory Tournament begins on Sunday, August 4 at the Yokohama Budokan. It will conclude on Sunday, September 1 at the Edion Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan. WWE NXT Superstar Briggs will be part of the tournament’s A Block, while NXT Superstar Heights will compete in B Block. Here are the announced A and B Blocks for the tournament.

A Block

Kaito Kiyomiya

Go Shiozaki

Masa Kitamiya

Rohei Oiwa

Jack Morris

Dragon Bane

Luis Mante

Josh Briggs

B Block

Kenoh

Manabu Soya

Ulka Sasaki

YOICHI

El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr.

Alpha Wolf

Titus Alexander

Tavion Heights